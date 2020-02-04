Piper Sandler Comments on ESSA Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.25. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $17.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?