Piper Sandler Comments on Hershey Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hershey in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $154.65 on Monday. Hershey has a one year low of $104.19 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average of $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 45.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

