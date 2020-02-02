Piper Sandler Comments on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers