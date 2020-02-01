Piper Sandler Comments on RBB Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million.

RBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $396.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

