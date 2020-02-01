Piper Sandler Comments on Western New England Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

