Piper Sandler Downgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $12.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut 3D Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

3D Systems stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 30.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,299 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 62.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio