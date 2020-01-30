Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 265.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

