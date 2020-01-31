Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

HTLF stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,744,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,857.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

