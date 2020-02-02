Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

