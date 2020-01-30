Piper Sandler Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $124.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EA. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.54.

NASDAQ EA opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $952,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index