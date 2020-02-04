Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of FFWM opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $747.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,331,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Foundation by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Read More: Percentage Gainers