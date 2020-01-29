Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $14.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.29.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $168.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $51,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

