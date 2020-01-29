Piper Sandler Weighs in on Associated Banc Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $7,164,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 370,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,517.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,704.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,976 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

