Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Foundation Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

