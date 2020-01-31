Piper Sandler Weighs in on HCA Healthcare Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $143.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.97. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $150.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

