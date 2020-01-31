Piper Sandler Weighs in on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

