Piper Sandler Weighs in on QEP Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

QEP opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $14,527,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

