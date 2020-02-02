Piper Sandler Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $378.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,032,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 148,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

