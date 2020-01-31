Piper Sandler Weighs in on Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

