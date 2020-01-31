Piper Sandler Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Stryker stock opened at $213.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.10 and its 200 day moving average is $211.48. Stryker has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $59,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after buying an additional 220,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after buying an additional 209,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after buying an additional 180,043 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?