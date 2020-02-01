Piper Sandler Weighs in on TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

