Piper Sandler Weighs in on UMB Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $67.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $60.18 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

