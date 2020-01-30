Piper Sandler Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund