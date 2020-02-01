Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) Shares Down 0.6%

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.80, approximately 15,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 139,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,577.83. The company has a market cap of $71.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.57.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$409.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG)

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

