Pivotal Research Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $245.00.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a positive rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.01.

FB stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

