Pixelworks (PXLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Pixelworks to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $153.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.08. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pixelworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)