Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Plains GP in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Plains GP’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of PAGP opened at $17.59 on Monday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.25%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,205,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after purchasing an additional 172,680 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 46.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners