Plains GP (PAGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAGP stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

