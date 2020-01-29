Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.43. The stock has a market cap of $481.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.67.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)