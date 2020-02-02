Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Down 1.7%

Plexus Holdings PLC (LON:POS)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), approximately 30,623 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 22,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a market cap of $28.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.23.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides oil and gas engineering services. The Company is engaged in marketing a friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads and connectors, named POS-GRIP. The Company is involved in the sale of its POS-GRIP technology and associated products; the rental of wellheads utilizing the POS-GRIP technology, and service, including assisting with the commissioning and on-going service requirements of its equipment.

