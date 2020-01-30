Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plexus has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $397,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $6,806,169 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Plexus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?