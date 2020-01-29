Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PSTI stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.67. 159,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,186. The company has a market cap of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTI shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.00% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

