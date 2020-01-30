Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.08, 32,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 50,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Plus Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?