PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to report $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $11.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $12.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $17,338,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6,644.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,212 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $12,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.95. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com