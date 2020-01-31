Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PCFT stock opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.98 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.81 ($1.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.65.

About Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

