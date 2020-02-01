Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst (LON:PCGH) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 235.18 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.10), approximately 167,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 124,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50 ($3.14).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst Company Profile (LON:PCGH)

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

