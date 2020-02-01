Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 624,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Polaris Industries stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.97. 10,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Polaris Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

