Polaris Industries Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 157,264 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $8,797,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

