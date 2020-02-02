Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PII. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.23.

Polaris Industries stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.84. 811,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,472. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

