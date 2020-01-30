Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $94.42, but opened at $96.21. Polaris Industries shares last traded at $94.99, with a volume of 571,291 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58.

Polaris Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

