Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 20,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,081,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Polymet Mining by 45.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Polymet Mining by 147.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 201,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Polymet Mining by 62.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 203,113 shares during the last quarter.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

