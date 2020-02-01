Polymetal International PLC Declares Dividend of $0.20 (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.92) on Friday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,213.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,149.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price (down from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Numis Securities cut Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242.86 ($16.35).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

