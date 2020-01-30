Polynovo (ASX:PNV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.92

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.92 ($2.07) and last traded at A$2.90 ($2.06), with a volume of 4134322 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.83 ($2.01).

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -590.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.01.

Polynovo Company Profile (ASX:PNV)

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

