PolyOne Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

NYSE POL opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?