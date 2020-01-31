PolyOne Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for PolyOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

POL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of POL stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio