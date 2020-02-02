PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Shares Gap Down to $34.35

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $34.35. PolyOne shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 10,292,841 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PolyOne by 839.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Company Profile (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?