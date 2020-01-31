PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Trading 5.4% Higher After Earnings Beat

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) shares traded up 5.4% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $35.72, 1,015,460 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 574,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 839.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

PolyOne Company Profile (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

