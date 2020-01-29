Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 480 to GBX 610. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Polypipe Group traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 547 ($7.20), with a volume of 6431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538.50 ($7.08).

Several other research firms have also commented on PLP. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 531.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 453.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

Polypipe Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

