Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce sales of $572.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $579.79 million and the lowest is $559.00 million. Pool reported sales of $543.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pool by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Pool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pool by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,058. Pool has a 1-year low of $147.76 and a 1-year high of $228.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.87.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

