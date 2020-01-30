Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $76,104.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Popular by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Popular by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Popular by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Popular by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

